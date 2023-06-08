LWMC CEO visits city to check zero-waste mission

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din on Wednesday visited different areas of the City to review the sanitation arrangements. According to a spokesman, before Eid-ul-Azha, nine towns of Lahore were being made zero-waste in a phased manner. Zero waste operation was completed in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Gulberg Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Ravi Town.

Babar Sahib Din said that during the campaign, more than 30,000 tons of waste were collected and disposed of and more than 400 garbage heaps were cleared. Special cleaning arrangements were made around more than 400 mosques, 550 schools, 60 cemeteries.