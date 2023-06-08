Country’s economy showing signs of stability, says governor

LAHORE:A delegation of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) led by its Chairman Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Wednesday at Governor’s House. Economic situation of the country and the problems faced by the businessmen associated with various industries were discussed in the meeting.Speaking on this occasion, governor said that the strengthening of the country's economy and promotion of trade and industry were the priorities of the government. He said that the government has steered the country's economy out of the crisis by making sincere efforts. He said that the country's economy was showing the signs of stability which bodes well for the development and prosperity of the country.

Governor said that businessmen were not only playing an important role in the country's economy by paying taxes, but also creating employment opportunities. He said that it was very important to provide a favourable environment to the businessmen for the development of the economy. He said that skills development and vocational training was very important. Special attention was paid on setting up institutes for skills development and vocational training in the previous tenures of PMLN.He said that economy of country was improving due to prudent economic policies of the government. He said that due to ban on the import of luxurious items, exports increased and local industries benefitted from the step. The delegation apprised the governor of various problems faced by them.

Chairman PIAF, Faheem-ur-Rahman Saigol requested the governor to reduce income tax and sales tax on commercial importers, and give maximum relief to the business community in the upcoming budget. Governor assured them of conveying their problems to the relevant departments.

‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme being launched The Punjab government has taken a significant decision to launch the 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' programme, aimed at bringing urban-style facilities to rural areas. This initiative seeks to improve the lives of rural residents by establishing a well-organised system for the supply of clean drinking water and providing essential amenities at their doorstep.

Under this programme, the hassle of travelling long distances to obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce registration certificates will be eliminated for villagers. Each village will have an efficient chowkidari system in place, and a committee comprising residents will be formed to enhance the condition of their communities. The responsibility of forming these committees will lie with the respective assistant commissioner, and the revenue generated from villages will be invested in their specific development projects. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the administration with the task of ensuring the successful implementation of the programme.