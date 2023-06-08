Lion spotted near Thado Dam in Gadap

Panic and fear gripped the Gadap Town locality after a lion was spotted in the forest near the Thado Dam on Wednesday. The locals became frightened after the lion’s appearance in the area. A video showing the lion has also been circulating on social media.
However, the roar of the lion seemed to signal that the animal was in distress, probably due to which it had entered the residential area. The locals conjectured that the lion did not attack anyone because it was in distress. Police were informed about the appearance of the animal. According to the residents of the area, they were busy making arrangements for their security to avoid any untoward incident.
