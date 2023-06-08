Departmental teams to be established after budget

KARACHI: A number of sports departmental teams in various disciplines would be established after the announcement of the federal government’s budget for 2023–24. Many departments have sanctioned budget for the establishment of teams and participation in the domestic competitions, 'The News' has learnt. The federal government will likely announce the budget on June 9. According to sources things will be clearer when the budget for this financial year is announced and the allocation of funds for the establishment of sports teams and their participation in competitions is known. PM Shahbaz Sharif announced the restoration of departmental sports teams last year.

Sources said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), State Bank of Pakistan, Customs, KPT, NBP, Railways, Wapda, Police, and some other departments are ready to establish their teams in various disciplines. It has also been learnt that PIA, which has a golden history in Pakistani domestic sports, did not take any interest in the revival of its sports teams.

Sources said that the officials of different departments are signing contracts with a number of players in various disciplines, especially cricket, hockey and athletics. The sources mentioned that many departments have signed a number of emerging cricketers. The issue was the restoration of other disciplines, especially hockey, squash, athletics, badminton, table tennis and wrestling.