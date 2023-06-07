WASA sets Rs100m revenue recovery target for June

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday set Rs100 million revenue recovery target for the month of June. According to a WASA spokesman, Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer while chairing a meeting directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to achieve the revenue target set for June. The MD announced that a bonus of 15 days basic salary would be given to the staff if the set target is achieved.

In the meeting, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir Mirza, while giving a briefing about a consumer survey said that WASA Rawalpindi had conducted a consumer survey for the first time through its staff, which had not incurred any additional cost. In this survey, 3,127 illegal connections were caught, from which additional revenue recovery of more than Rs44 million would be collected annually.

While, earlier during a routine recovery campaign, 1,683 illegal connections were caught thus a total of 4,810 illegal connections were unearthed. 9,328 connections were also upgraded during the survey, he said and informed that due to which additional revenue of Rs 2.8 million per month would be collected.

He further said that action against illegal connections would continue and no relaxation would be given to anyone. On this occasion, the MD appreciated efforts of the revenue staff and announced special bonus for the employees who had shown good performance, adding, the revenue inspectors and their teams on extra-ordinary performance would be given a special bonus of 15 days basic salary. Disciplinary action would also be taken against those who could not achieve the minimum revenue recovery of target. He said that all the revenue inspectors had been directed to submit their daily progress reports to their respective Deputy Directors which would further be sent to MD WASA.

The MD said that all the expenditure of WASA is dependent on revenue recovery, therefore, any kind of lapse and negligence would not be tolerated and the defaulters would not be given any concession. He also ordered the officers concerned not to accept any pressureOn this occasion, he also appreciated the role of the District Police, whose full cooperation had been with WASA, to deal with the difficulties faced during revenue recovery. The MD vowed that the crackdown would continue until the outstanding revenue amount from the last defaulter is recovered.

Director Finance and Revenue Tahir Bashir Mirza, Deputy Director Finance and Revenue Rana Shams ur Rehman, Deputy Director Revenue Chaudhry Akmal Yasin, Revenue Inspectors and other revenue staff participated in the meeting.