Babar nominated for player of the month award

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been nominated for the men’s player of the month award for May 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said three batters had been nominated for the prestigious award. The two other players are Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh and Ireland’s Harry Tector.
During the recent series against New Zealand, Babar joined Imam-ul-Haq for a century second-wicket stand on May 3, finishing with 54 off 62 balls, as his side went on to post 287/6. He went on to use six bowlers in his side’s effort in the field, as the tourists were bowled out for 261 in reply. The skipper stepped up a gear in the next match two days later, claiming Player of the Match award in his side’s 102-run win to go 4-1 up. Babar compiled 107 (117), his 18th ODI century, helping the hosts to 334/6.
