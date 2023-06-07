Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after 7 years

RIYADH: Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. A ceremony was held inside the embassy’s compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years. “We consider today an important day in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli said. “The region will move Inshallah (God willing) towards greater cooperation and convergence to achieve stability, prosperity and progress,” Bikdeli said in a speech during the ceremony.
“Diplomacy is the best means for communication and dialogue between countries to reach a common understanding,” Bikdeli said.
