Three PTI leaders presented before ATC in Peshawar

PESHAWAR:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday presented three more local leaders of PTI before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in May 9, 10 vandalism and arson cases who were sent to judicial and physical remand.According to the KP police spokesman, the arrested local persons included PTI Youth Wing leader Mina Khan, a local leader Jalal Mohmand and Sheryar.
The ATC Judge Amir Nazir sent Mina Khan and Jalal Mohmand on judicial remand while ordering the physical remand of Sheryar.The spokesman said that all the accused were identified through CCTV footage and other sources.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has extended protective bail of Babar Awan for 10 days.The court has also ordered to...
KARACHI: : Sindh Education Foundation took a commendable lead in promoting environmental awareness by organizing...
Islamabad: World Food Safety Day will be marked on June 7 across the globe including Pakistan to impart awareness on...
Rawalpindi: The Young Doctors Association has demanded the Punjab government provide security for the doctors in all...
Islamabad: As the prices of essential commodities and utility services have skyrocketed in the last one year, the All...
TOKYO: Japan’s immigration authorities have revealed that the number of Pakistanis arriving in Japan for employment,...