Elahi has ‘support in judiciary’: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM Attaullah Tarar alleged that former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi enjoyed the support of superior judiciary. Addressing a press conference, he claimed that enough evidence was present against Pervaiz Elahi but his cases were not being heard properly because of support in the superior judiciary. He said miscreants involved in May 9 mayhem deserved to be given severe punishment. He said the May 9 would be remembered as a ‘black day’ when security installations were attacked. Talking about Dr Yasmin Rashid’s case, Tarar said the court gave relief to her with a point that her name was not mentioned in the FIR and the matter was disposed of hurriedly because as per the forensic lab report, she was present at the site of the attack.
