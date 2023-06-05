8,500 new promotions in Punjab Police start

LAHORE : Around 8,500 new promotions will be starting in Punjab police from Monday (today). At least 2009 batch ASIs are being cleared for promotions while promotions of 2010 batch ASIs is being commenced. Punjab IG through a message on traditional and digital media said that in a few weeks thousands of officers and personnel will be given promotions as per rules and regulations on all the remaining seats from constable to DSP rank. He said that the advertisement for the above recruitment will come in next few days, so young candidates start preparing for the exam. He said that there would be a technology-based written test and interview based on computer and communication skills for recruitment, which will check the skills of the youth in information technology. In his message, he said that permission has also been sought from the Election Commission and the Punjab government for the recruitment of new sub-inspectors and P-cadets in the police force. Candidates now have to prepare for exam to get selected on the seats of Constables, Head Constables and ASIs.