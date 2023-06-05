‘Special steps taken to reduce environmental pollution’

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din has said the Lahore Management Company has taken special measures to reduce environmental pollution and provide a pleasant environment to the citizens of Lahore. In a statement, he said Lahore is prominent worldwide due to its cultural beauty and historical background. In maintaining the beauty of this beautiful and historical city, Lahore Waste Management Company has played a pivotal role in every era and its hardworking and conscientious workers have been cleaning and protecting the historical beauty of this city with the help of modern machines and technology, he added. Lahore Management Company has taken special measures to reduce environmental pollution and provide a pleasant environment to the citizens of Lahore. Lahore Waste Management Company is committed to keeping the environment clean and litter free.