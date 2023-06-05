‘PPP candidates to be elected mayors, chairmen all over Sindh’

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has predicted that soon candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be elected mayors of cities and chairmen of district councils in all parts of the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. In a statement issued on Sunday, Memon congratulated the PPP candidates who were recently elected against the reserved seats of the local bodies in the province in the third stage of the local government elections. He mentioned that the PPP candidates had secured an overwhelming victory in the LG polls all over Sindh, showing that the province’s ruling party was the most popular political entity in Sindh. He said the PPP had contested the LG polls in the province considering it a rehearsal for the next general elections in the country. He said that God willing, the PPP would win the general elections with a thumping majority in the same way to continue its drive to serve the people of the province in the best possible manner. He was of the view that the results of the LG elections proved that the people of the province had reposed full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.