Kremlin critic Navalny in ‘good mood’ on third birthday behind bars

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Sunday he was in good spirits on his third birthday behind bars, despite tougher prison conditions and yet another spell in solitary confinement. It came as police arrested at least 45 people taking part in pro-Navalny demonstrations in Russian cities including Moscow and Saint Petersburg on Sunday, according to specialist NGO OVD-Info. Navalny´s team says he has been harassed in prison and kept in a “punishment cell” for minor transgressions. His supporters say the authorities are trying to crush his morale. The arch-foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin said he woke up in a punishment cell on his 47th birthday, adding in a message published on social media that it was his 16th such stint.
