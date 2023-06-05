Sherry seeks holistic approach towards plastic waste management

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman said the consequences of plastic pollution are intense and long term, as it irreversibly damages our environment and threatens the very fabric of life on earth, from the highest mountains to the deepest ocean trenches. In a statement issued on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023 under this year’s theme of #BeatPlasticPollution, Sherry Rehman urged a call for action as plastic production is set to triple by 2060 if ‘business-as-usual’ continues, local media reported. The minister shared the 7R’s Action Agenda which marks the country’s commitment to combat plastic pollution and initiate its journey towards reducing plastic waste.

The agenda includes encouraging conscious choices to minimise plastic consumption (“Reduce”), promoting the redesign of plastic products and manufacturing processes to minimise environmental impact (“Redesign”), emphasising the extension of product lifespans and reducing reliance on single-use plastics through reusing (“Re-use”), advocating for effective recycling practices to transform plastic waste into new materials and alleviate pressure on landfills and oceans (“Recycle”), and highlighting the shared responsibility of individuals, businesses, and communities in managing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices (“Responsibility”). The minister also acknowledges the significance of scientific research and innovation (“Research”) in developing cost-effective and sustainable solutions to combat plastic pollution.

Furthermore, she stresses the importance of providing support and resources, particularly to developing nations, in their fight against the global challenge of plastic pollution (“Resource”). Sherry Rehman said that plastic waste finds its way into our soil and waterways, and each year, an estimated 3.3 million tonnes of plastics are wasted in Pakistan, equal to the height of two K-2 mountains. To effectively address the plastic issues, Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination initiated an exhaustive consultative process with the line ministries, provincial environment departments, ICT administration, industries and other relevant stakeholders for developing Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 as well as restriction on use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in federal ministries/divisions. “The aim of this regulation is to fight the problem at its core, instead of fighting the symptoms. The government is leading by example by banning the use of single-use plastic bottles in federal ministries, divisions and attached departments.” Minister Sherry Rehman highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to promoting a sustainable circular economy for plastics by reducing waste, consumption, and encouraging reuse, recycling, and material recovery.