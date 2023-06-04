Cycle rally organised to promote healthy lifestyle

Islamabad : A cycling event was organised on Saturday at D-Chowk to encourage people from all walks of life to adopt cycling, promoting an active lifestyle and ecofriendly practices. The chief guest for the occasion was Special Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, says a press release.

The June 3 is celebrated worldwide as World Bicycle Day to recognise bicycle as a reliable and sustainable means of transportation. The event was attended by the diplomatic community, corporate and media personnel. Speaking at the event, Special Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi appreciated the Embassy of Turkmenistan in collaboration with Serena Hotels, and Tabani Group of companies who provided bicycles for organising the cycling event.

The cycle rally took off at D-Chowk and culminated at Serena Business Complex here, where attendees were served healthy refreshments.

The special secretary also lauded the Government of Turkmenistan for initiating the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly for declaring June 3 as World Bicycle Day to promote healthy lifestyle which will ultimately reduce carbon footprint and noise pollution. He emphasised the need to adapt to climate change by switching to healthier modes of transportation and maintained that such events should be organised more frequently to promote cycling as an efficient mode of transportation.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov in his speech noted that in 2018, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution declaring June 3 the World Bicycle Day. Turkmenistan is promoting a healthy lifestyle and environment-friendly means of transport, the popularisation of which directly contributes to achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals. It emphasised that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production and has a positive impact on climate.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena reiterated company’s commitment to foster ecofriendly environment and highlighted some of the recent initiatives taken by Serena Hotels including plantation of 600,000 trees across Pakistan, commissioning of sewerage treatment plant and construction of new hotels in line with

the guidelines of International Finance Corporation’s EDGE Certification. He thanked the participants for their support in making this event successful.