Maryam and Amna reach final

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Malik and Amna Fayyaz made it to the final of women’s category in the Quaid-e-Azam National Championship underway at the Mushaf Squash Complex.
In the semi-finals on Saturday, Maryam defeated Noor Ul Huda 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-3 in 38 minutes while Amna Fayyaz got better of Zaynab Khan 11-6, 11-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 39 minutes.
Quarter-finals (men): Farhan Zaman bt Faraz Muhammad 11-6, 11-4, 11-7; Waqar Mehboob bt Murahir Ali 11-7, 11-4, 11-4; M Amaad bt Abdullah Nawaz 11-3, 11-4, 13-11; Mehmood Mehboob bt Usman Nadeem 7-11, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9.
Semi-finals (men): Farhan Zaman bt Waqar Mehboob 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 11-5; M Amaad bt Mehmood Mehboob 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, 11-2.
Quarter finals (women): Amna Fayyaz bt Rushna Mehboob 12-10, 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; Zaynab Khan bt Anam Mustafa 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 15; Noor ul huda bt Noor ul ain 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8; Maryam Malik bt Sana Bahadur 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9.
Semi-finals (women): Maryam Malik bt Noor Ul Huda 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-3; Amna Fayyaz bt Zaynab Khan 11-6, 11-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6.
