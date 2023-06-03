PMLN to form next govt, says Javed Abbasi

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that the PMLN would form the next government in the country as the real face of Imran Khan had been exposed.“Imran Khan, in fact, has been toeing the line of anti-Pakistan forces and the May 9 incidents exposed his real face,” he told the participants of the inaugural ceremony of the 132kv grid station in Khanpur here.PMLN provincial president and advisor to the PM Amir Muqam, former speakers KP Assembly Habibullah Tareen, former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan, former provincial minister Raja Faisal Zaman and Chairman Tehsil Council Khanpur Raja Haroon Sikandar were also in attendance on this occasion.

The federal minister accused former PM Imran Khan of working on a hidden agenda that was made by anti-Pakistan elements which was translated into practice on May 9. He said that the PMLN was the only political party that had pursued the objective of development in Hazara and the mega projects of Sui gas to 600 villages of Haripur, Rs740 million Khanpur- Taxila Road, Hazara Motorway were the proof of love of Nawaz Sharif for Hazara. To the demand of abolishing the Galiyat Development Authority from the limits of Khanpur, the federal minister promised with the audience that he would limit the GDA to Galiyat area alone very soon.About the environmental problems caused by stone crushers in Khanpur area, Abbasi said that he was going to raise the matter at the National Assembly so that he could solve the problem once for all as the previous government had played with the lives of people of Khanpur by allowing stone crushers in the area.

He announced Rs10 million for Julian overhead bridge and Rs5 million for ambulance service in Khanpur that he promised would start functioning within one month.Provincial president PMLN and advisor to Premier Amir Muqam said that none other than PMLN could pull the country r out of the economic crisis and put the country on the track of real progress. He said that like the past, the PMLN would not disappoint the people of Hazara.

“Imran Khan’s politics was exposed on May 9. Now the only party that will rule the country with a commitment to serve the people is PMLN and the party workers must join hands to strengthen the party and invite the people to announce joining,” he said. Earlier, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Amir Muqam also performed the groundbreaking of a 132 KV grid station in Tareenabad Hattar that would be completed with a cost of Rs1,500 million.