Haleem Adil appointed as Sindh PTI president

In a significant development in the Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has been appointed as the provincial president of the party through a formal notification issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

The decision follows the formation of a seven-member team by PTI Chairman Imran Khan last month. The team was tasked with engaging in negotiations with the government on various important matters. Sheikh was also included in that team. After the resignations of prominent Sindh leaders of the PTI, including provincial president Ali Haider Zaidi, Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui, Bilal Ghaffar and former governor Imran Ismail, many of whom were considered the most trusted loyalists of Khan, the appointment of Sheikh as the Sindh president of the party seems to be a strategic move to bolster the party's influence in the region and save it from disintegration.

Political analysts believe that after mass resignations of PTI leaders in Sindh, all eyes will be on Sheikh’s ability to galvanise the party's supporters as well as forge alliances and collaborations to further the party's objectives in the province. In a video statement, Sheikh expressed gratitude to the PTI chairman for acknowledging his leadership abilities during challenging times. "I am thankful to Chairman Imran Khan for recognizing the significance of our role during these difficult times," he said, adding that he prayed to God to protect him from the stain of disloyalty and betrayal.

Expressing concerns over the current state of affairs, he said; “Difficult times may pass, as every night is followed by a morning." "The unfortunate incident of May 9 has branded us as terrorists and traitors," Sheikh remarked. "From the chairman to all our leaders, we have condemned the incident. How can we, being Pakistanis, weaken the armed forces?" he remarked. He lamented that PTI workers in Sindh were being labelled as terrorists and asserted that holding protests was their right. He maintained that no responsible individual was involved in arson or destruction.

The newly appointed Sindh president of the PTI recalled that on September 6, 2021, the party had paid tribute to the martyrs throughout Sindh. He said he collected lists of martyrs from the Five Corps, the Rangers Headquarters, and the Inspector General of Police to pay homage to the martyrs at their gravesites across Sindh. "How can anyone brand us as traitors?" he questioned. He also highlighted the unity displayed by PTI workers in Sindh for the cause of Kashmir and support for the Pakistani armed forces. "Those responsible for the May 9 incident should be held accountable," he said. He also expressed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him as per the PTI chairman’s expectations.