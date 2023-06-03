PTI female workers deny mistreatment in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers including Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba Raja Friday denied torture or any rape attempt in jail.
However, they said that putting them in jail was wrong at first place, as they were not involved in any kind of vandalism. Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed and Tayyaba, along with others, were presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) over their alleged involvement in the May-9 riots.
They said they were protesting peacefully and they did not indulge in any kind of violence.
“Keeping us in jail without any evidence is injustice,” they added. During the hearing, the investigation officer sought time to submit report about identification parade of the female workers, which was granted by the court. The court extended judicial remand of the accused for one day.
