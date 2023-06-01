 
June 01, 2023
National

LHC seeks replies on plea against ‘abuse’ of PTI women

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from authorities concerned on a petition seeking formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe physical assaults and sexual harassment faced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf female workers during protests and in judicial custody.The petition was moved by PTI Senator Zarqa Suharwardy. She made Punjab law and parliamentary affairs secretary, Punjab IGP, home secretary and the government of Pakistan respondents in the petition. The senator stated the recent press conference of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah raised insecurity among the general public, especially among female political workers. She argued that Rana's presser hinted at some obnoxious crimes towards female political workers and it was the worst kind of abuse of power and must be investigated by higher authorities. LHC Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, after hearing the arguments, sought replies from the respondents.