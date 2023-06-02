Mechanical Engineering project exhibition held at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Mechanical Engineering Final Year Project Exhibition 2023 showcased 39 industry-oriented projects by the final year students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology the other day.Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Engr Noman Wazir, CEO FF Steel, inaugurated the project exhibition. Later, they visited the projects and appreciated the efforts of the graduating students and faculty members for their innovative ideas.

Prof Dr Rizwan Gul, chairman Department of Mechanical Engineering, said that the Final Year Project Exhibition was a regular feature, arranged every year to celebrate the achievements of the students and encourage them to communicate their project work to the public, especially the industry.Prof Rizwan Gul appreciated the industry for participation at the exhibition. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr Zeeshan Zahir and the exhibition committee for holding a successful project exhibition.

Amongst the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for the project “Design and Fabrication of Portable Surveillance Bird” supervised by Engr Arsalan Khan, second prize was won by the project “Design and Development of Distribution Transformer Monitoring System using IOT” supervised by Dr Naveed Ullah while third prize was won by the project “Experimental Analysis of 3D Printer Process Parameters” supervised by Engr Adnan Rasheed.

The project exhibition also declared special awards including Best Mechanical Design which was awarded to the group for “Design and fabrication of hand trike attachment system for wheel chair’’ supervised by Prof Dr Afzal Khan. The best research award was conferred to the students who developed “Thermal Enhancement of Micro-channel Heat Sink using Pin-Fin Configurations and Geometric Optimization”, supervised by Dr. Kareem Akhtar. The Best Mechanical Green project “Solar liquid desiccant based air dehumidifier for pharmaceutical industries” supervised by Dr. Alam Zaib while Best Poster “Technical Investigation on various brands of gas meters for SNGPL Meter Replacement Schedule” supervised by Dr. Zeeshan Zahir.

Prof. Dr. Taza Gul, Director General Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), also addressed the audience as chief guest of the closing ceremony. He said that the UET Peshawar had the highest portfolio in the grants awarded by the DoST. He assured cooperation to the UET graduates to transform their projects into startups.