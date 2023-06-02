Zimbabwe adopts ‘draconian’ law banning government criticism

HARARE: Zimbabwe´s parliament approved a controversial law that ostensibly promotes patriotism but has been condemned by the opposition as a “draconian” attempt to stifle dissent ahead of national elections.The bill, passed by the lower house on Wednesday evening, criminalises acts that damage “the sovereignty and national interest” of the southern African country. In the most extreme cases, violators run the risk of up to 20 years in prison.

“What they are criminalizing is differing opinion against Zanu-PF... and this happens at the edge of an election showing without any doubt that the envelope of reform is being ignored,” said Ostallos Siziba, spokesman for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

“Free speech is now dead,” prominent journalist and activist Hopewell Chin´ono wrote on Twitter, adding it was “a very sad day for Zimbabwe.” The law was approved just hours after the government, ending months of uncertainty, announced nationwide elections for August 23.