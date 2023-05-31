PCJCCI inks MoU to promote trade

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dongying Sino-German (European exchange and cooperation association) for promotion of trade and investment, a statement said on Tuesday.

PCJCCI also organised a business-to-business meeting with ten high profile members and multi-sector Chinese trade delegation with Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs. The chamber hailed private sectors of both the countries entering into joint ventures.

Chinese entrepreneurs appreciated the arrangements being done by PCJCCI, showing satisfaction with the response of the companies during the meeting. It was observed that counseling with Chinese business community was mandatory to increase the quantum of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation was headed by Wang Zihai, honorary investment counselor in China, Board of Investment and Chen Guangfeng, president Dongying Sino-German. The meeting was attended by Pakistani businessmen including Syed Ameer Abbas, Atif Hameed, Hassan Ahmed, Zaki Aijaz, and others.

Wang Zihai invited the PCJCCI members to Shandong province and extended his regards and offer to fully cooperate with the Pakistani officials. He assured that Chinese industry would keep on extending strong support to spur economic and industrial growth of Pakistan.

PCJCCI vice president Hamza Khalid said the delegation had came with a purpose to hold interactive B2B meeting with potential partners in Pakistan. The area of interest was mainly manufacturer of steel, aluminum, plastic doors and windows production, oil drilling accessories, maintenance of environmental protection equipment, PVC insulated control cable and power cable, cross-linked polyethylene insulated electric cable, power cable, photovoltaic cable, petrochemicals, rubber, petroleum equipment etc, he informed.