School in Kurram functioning without headmaster

PARACHINAR: Government High School Manato in central Kurram district is functioning without a headmaster and locals have demanded authorities concerned to appoint one.

The absence of headmaster has created an unfavourable situation, leaving the school and its students in dire need of immediate attention.In a joint statement, elders of central Kurram, including Manatu, Malik Khat, Mazeed Khan, and Haji Nawab, expressed concern over the government’s apparent neglect of public education.

They said the appointment of a headmaster should be treated as a top priority by the authorities. The elders emphasised that the absence of proper leadership impedes the school’s ability to provide quality education, hindering the development of children.

The community elders also issued an appeal to the secretary education and the minister of education, urging them to address the issue of the school.They said the future of the students and the overall educational landscape in the Zimasht Ali Sherzai area relied on swift and decisive action by the authorities.The community elders said that with the appointment of a headmaster, the Government High School Manato would hopefully provide the students with the education they deserve.