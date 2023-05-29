Chemical used to set fire to Jinnah House, claims Kh Saad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed on Sunday that chemical was used to set fire to the Jinnah House [corps commander’s house] Lahore. Speaking to the media during his visit to Jinnah House here, he said the fire at Jinnah House was not ignited with the help of petrol but chemical. He said tyrants burnt everything of Quaid-e-Azam to ashes. During the Musharraf era, he and the PMLN workers used to protest daily “but we cared about the sanctity of the cantonments”. He said that no nation in the world embarrasses its army. He said on May 9, 2023, the PTI leadership was standing outside the Jinnah House and the ticket-holders were inside the building.