Girl dies, nine injured in roof collapse

LANDIKOTAL: A girl died while nine others including women and children were injured when the roof of a room collapsed in Gagra village in Landikotal, official sources said on Sunday.The sources said that a room in Jameel’s home collapsed all of sudden while the family members were inside and all of them were buried alive under the debris.

A girl identified as Zainab, 12, died in the incident. Those injured were identified as the wife of Jameel, Shughla, Yasir Khan, Rasool Khan, Sawab Khan, Bilal Khan, Aysha, Barki Jan and Hakim Khan.The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.