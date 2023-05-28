This letter refers to the article ‘A meltdown and the phoenix moment’ (May 26, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. Among other things, the writer rightly says “the country cannot survive, much less prosper, under the unconstitutional tutorship of a bunch of convicts, absconders, and under-trial individuals”. Now, with Imran Khan joining the “bunch of convicts, absconders, and under-trial individuals”, his future doesn’t seem too bright.
The writer also says “For the PTI, it is time to ponder. Though born of genuine desire, it must reflect upon its strategy for achieving the coveted target of bringing about a fundamental change”. Now, if this is the end result after 27 years of struggle, Imran Khan better find other pursuits. For the PTI, this may actually be a ‘karma strikes’ moment misconstrued as a phoenix moment
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable economies and is always dependent on other developed countries or blocs across...
Ensuring workers’ safety and creating a conducive environment at the workplace is vital. However, in Pakistan, there...
In a nation with a rich sporting heritage, it is essential to recognize and harness the potential of sports to empower...
At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive...
I would like to draw your attention to the lack of funding for Taekwondo athletes in Sindh. The financial burden...
The government has decided to try those involved in riots on military installations under the Army Act. The decision...