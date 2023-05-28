This letter refers to the article ‘A meltdown and the phoenix moment’ (May 26, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. Among other things, the writer rightly says “the country cannot survive, much less prosper, under the unconstitutional tutorship of a bunch of convicts, absconders, and under-trial individuals”. Now, with Imran Khan joining the “bunch of convicts, absconders, and under-trial individuals”, his future doesn’t seem too bright.

The writer also says “For the PTI, it is time to ponder. Though born of genuine desire, it must reflect upon its strategy for achieving the coveted target of bringing about a fundamental change”. Now, if this is the end result after 27 years of struggle, Imran Khan better find other pursuits. For the PTI, this may actually be a ‘karma strikes’ moment misconstrued as a phoenix moment

SRH Hashmi

Karachi