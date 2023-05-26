Health, education priorities of KP govt, says Dr Riaz Anwar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Health Dr Riaz Anwar has said that health and education were the top priorities of the provincial government and all the state machinery was trying its best to deliver to the nation.

He said that although Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, it would become a developed and prosperous country in the near future through commitment, dedication and hard work.He expressed these views as chief guest at the annual convocation of Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI) held at a local hotel on Thursday. Around 60 graduated students of the 2019-22 session were awarded degrees and medals.

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof Dr Ziaul Haq was the guest of honor, while Registrar KMU Inamullah Wazir, Chairman MMI Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman, Director MMI Dr Altaf-ur-Rahman, faculty members, graduates, their parents and people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, VC KMU Prof Dr Ziaul Haq and Chairman MMI Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman said that convocation was a great moment of every student’s life which inspired and motivated him/her for making his/her destination bright, adding that they congratulated all the graduates and their parents and wished them best of luck for their future endeavors.