PMLN holds Shuhada rally

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) took out a rally in connection with the Martyrs Day and paid tributes to the martyrs here on Thursday. The rally was led by the PMLN Lahore President Malik Saiful Mulok Khokhar while a large number of party workers participated. The participants were carrying national flags and pictures of martyrs. “Martyrs are our pride and those who sacrifice themselves today for the nation's tomorrow are our benefactors,” said Saif Khokhar while addressing the rally.
