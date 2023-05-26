PPP seeks JUI-F support to win mayoral election

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Karachi Division has asked the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for supporting Sindh’s ruling party in the election for mayor and deputy mayor. While both parties have vowed to work together, the JUI-F would announce its final decision after consulting with the party’s central leadership.
PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani and General Secretary Javed Nagori met JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro at the JUI-F leader’s residence. The meeting focused on the upcoming local elections in Karachi, with discussions on matters relating to various towns and union councils. Soomro emphasised the JUI-F’s commitment to principled politics, asserting that politicians should always keep the doors of dialogue open. He said that in line with this principle, the party has forged alliances with different political groups.
