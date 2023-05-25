PTI’s Multan leader quits, returns party ticket

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met another setback as its ex-MPA and ticket holder refused party ticket and announced his disassociation from the party after May 9th vandalism.

Addressing a Multan Press Club on Wednesday, PTI ticket holder for PP-212 Malik Salim Laber announced to resign from the basic membership of PTI and returned the ticket. Malik said he had started the political journey with decency and tolerance but the events of May 9 left him deeply disturbed.

He said that the Pakistan Army is the pride of the country and the nation. In response to a question, he said that there is no pressure on him to leave the party and he will announce the future strategy later.

He said that he had reached Multan Cantonment to stop protestors and asked them to disperse to avoid any untoward incident on 9th May.