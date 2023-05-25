‘Early diagnosis vital to help Schizophrenia patients’

LAHORE:Schizophrenia is a mental illness due to which the patient becomes imbalanced and his thinking skills are affected due to which patient is unable to live his daily life normally.

According to the World Health Organisation, this disease is shown among one out of 300 people, in the world. Moreover, Schizophrenia is treatable for which the basic condition is early diagnosis and proper treatment.

These views were expressed by Ameer Uddin Medical College & PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organised by the Department of Psychiatry in Lahore General Hospital in connection with World Schizophrenia Awareness Week.

On this occasion, Head of the Department Dr Faiza Athar, Prof Dr Ghiyas-ul-Nabi Tayyab, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Rizwan Farooq, Dr Anila, Dr Nadia, Dr Farhana, Dr Hira, Dr Asma, senior doctors and medical staff were present. The participants were carrying pamphlets and placards on the prevention, symptoms and awareness of Schizophrenia. Principal Prof

Al-Fareed Zafar said that the Schizophrenia patient is considered to be under the influence of supernatural forces in the common people because of his strange movements which are completely not true and baseless point of view. He said that like other diseases Schizophrenic patient should also be taken to regular treatment instead of adopting any spiritual or quack way and it is also necessary to use medicines and proper diet according to the instructions of the doctors.

Prof Alfreed Zafar said in his media talk that a person suffering from this disease deserves more sympathy and love instead of any kind of distance or hate so we should take every effort to comfort him so that the symptoms of the disease do not become more severe. He said that the chances of this disease occurring are more in old age people, but it can also be inherited from parents to children, due to which the patient suffers from depression and gets lost in his thoughts. Prof Alfreed Zafar added that strange thinking in mind also aggravates the disease and sometimes the patient starts quarrelling with family members and shouting.

Dr Faiza Athar said that the chances of suicide in schizophrenia patients are comparatively higher than normal people, which is very dangerous otherwise. She pointed out that if the treatment is started as soon as possible, the chances of admitting to the hospital are also reduced. She said that if the patient is cared for better at home, the recovery and normalcy will also be faster and it will make his life easier. BSc Nursing result

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the first professional BSc Nursing (Post RN) annual examinations on Wednesday.According to the notification, 872 candidates from 24 nursing colleges appeared in the examination out of which 634 passed and 210 failed. The success rate was 72.12 percent. Sumbel Majeed secured the first position with 352/400 marks. Parsa Majeed and Shahzain Akhtar jointly bagged the second position. Both the students secured 346 marks. Amna secured the third position with 341 marks. The results can be viewed on the university website.