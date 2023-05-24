Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday appointed former ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. The post had been lying vacant since March when Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq resigned as the special representative after having served almost three years. Durrani would be reporting directly to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Fluent in Pashto and Dari spoken widely in Afghanistan, Ambassador Durrani has served in various diplomatic postings, including New Delhi, Tehran, New York, Kabul and London. On Tuesday, Durrani called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the government’s team involved in preparation of budget...
KARTARPUR: Emotions flowed and hugs were exchanged as long-lost siblings from India and Pakistan reunited at the...
BHURBAN: Secretary National Commission on Status of Women Khawaja Imran Raza has announced the establishment of a...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue is considering jacking up advance tax on motor vehicle registration in the...
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has dismissed 16 police personnel for celebrating the release of PTI chief Imran Khan...
KARACHI: A debate about differences between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and army chief General Asim Munir has started...