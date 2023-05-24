 
Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday appointed former ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. The post had been lying vacant since March when Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq resigned as the special representative after having served almost three years. Durrani would be reporting directly to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Fluent in Pashto and Dari spoken widely in Afghanistan, Ambassador Durrani has served in various diplomatic postings, including New Delhi, Tehran, New York, Kabul and London. On Tuesday, Durrani called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.