Suspects rob showroom owners in Bilal Colony

Armed suspects looted a sum of Rs118,000 from showroom owners in Bilal Colony’s Sector 5D before making a swift escape on Monday. The suspects barged into the showroom premises, brandishing their weapons and demanding money. In the CCTV footage that quickly circulated online, it was evident that the showroom owner, Nasir, was sitting outside the office with his partner when two motorcycle-riding assailants stormed in. The footage captured the moment of terror as the suspects subjected the owner, Nasir, and two other associates to a thorough search.

However, when Nasir attempted to apprehend one of the robbers, a wave of aggression washed over them. The suspect, fearing resistance, drew his pistol and issued a warning, leaving Nasir no choice but to back down. The video evidence shows Nasir valiantly resisting the demands of the robbers, but his efforts were met with violence. One of the suspects slapped him in an attempt to assert dominance, leaving Nasir physically assaulted.

As the robbers fled the scene, they even removed the motorcycle’s number plate in a bid to conceal their identities. The police registered a case and initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend the suspects. Nasir stated that as soon as the robbers made their escape, he and his partners gave chase. However, the suspects managed to steal Rs62,000 and a mobile phone from Nasir, Rs34,000 and a mobile phone from Zulqarnain, and Rs22,000 and a mobile phone from their associate, Toqeer.

Family robbed

In a separate incident, another unfortunate case of robbery occurred in Block 8 of Azizabad, where a family standing outside their house were robbed at gunpoint. The CCTV footage captured the two suspects on a motorcycle approaching the family, brandishing their weapons, and snatching mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.