Decision time

The question of what would be the next step for the country’s ailing economy has been circulating in every citizen’s mind for the past few months. Many experts have already been alarmed by the possibility of default because of the country’s shrinking foreign reserves and mounting current account deficit. It is necessary to take resilient, timely and unwavering decisions for the sake of the betterment of our nation. Quick and efficient economic decisions will not only save our economy but can also lead to an economic boom for our businesses. Therefore, lawmakers and advisers must ensure the right decisions are made in the coming months.

Karmat Hussain

Skardu