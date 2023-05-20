Zimbabwe Select thrash Pakistan Shaheens

LAHORE: Blessing Muzarabani with his 24-ball half century followed by a four-for steered Zimbabwe A to a resounding 80-run victory over Pakistan Shaheens in the second one-day of their six-match series.

Aamer Jamal took a five-wicket haul to help Shaheens reduce the hosts to 169/9 in the 32nd over but Muzarabani and tail-ender Tendai Chatara gathered an astounding 67 runs for the last wicket.

Muzarabani remained not out on 50 while Chatara, was dismissed by Mir Hamza after scoring 15 from 20 balls. Electing to bowl first, Shaheen secured an upper hand early on when Shahnawaz Dahani struck twice in two balls, removing opener Innocent Kaia (10) and Wessly Madhevere (0) in the fourth over.

Jamal picked his first wicket in the 11th over, dismissing Sean Williams on 13 before well-set Craig Ervine (23) also fell prey to him in his next over.

He then went on to take three more wickets in his next spell between the 26th and 32nd over as wicket-keeper Clive Madande (43), skipper Wellington Masakadza (6) and Victor Nyauchi (9) were sent back by the right-arm pacer.

Ryan Burl, who held the fort for Zimbabwe alongside Madande with an excellent sixth-wicket stand of 88 runs, was bowled out by Mehran Mumtaz on 47 in the 31st over. While chasing a target of 237 runs, Pakistan Shaheens suffered an early blow as Tendai Chatara removed Saim Ayub for a golden duck on the first ball of the second innings.

Captain Imran Butt was the top scorer with 45 runs. Mubasir Khan scored 44 and Muhammad Hurraira 33. Zimbabwe Select had beaten Shaheens by 24 runs in Harare.

Scores in brief Zimbabwe Select 236 all out, 38.5 overs (Blessing Muzarabani 50 not out, Ryan Burl 47, Clive Madane 43; Aamir Jamal 5-75, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-36)

Pakistan Shaheens 156 all out, 37.3 overs (Imran Butt 45, Mubasir Khan 44, Muhammad Huraira 33; Blessing Muzarabani 4-23, Sean Williams 2-16, Victor Nyauchi 2-43)