Sanjrani to form body to rename Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to establish a parliamentary committee with the crucial task of renaming the Parliament House.

“The new name will reflect our rich cultural heritage, uphold our national values and symbolize the unity of our great nation,” he said this in a letter he wrote to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. He highlighted that the recent golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate and the Constitution “provided us with a timely opportunity to reflect on our collective achievements as a nation”. He requested the speaker to nominate members for the committee at the earliest, to expedite the process.

On his part, Sanjrani has designated Senators, Irfan Siddiqui of PMLN, Taj Haider of PPP, PTI’s Shibli Faraz, and Manzoor Kakar of BAP, as members of the proposed committee from the upper house. He emphasized that the composition of the committee was carefully chosen, with four members from each House. “Together we can embark on this meaningful endeavour and contribute to preservation of our cultural heritage,” he wrote to the NA speaker. The primary objective of this committee, he pointed out, was to engage in comprehensive deliberations, drawing upon the diverse expertise and perspectives of its members to propose a selection of suitable names.