Saudi envoy, religious minister visit ‘Road to Makkah project’ at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf bin Al-Malki on Thursday said that the Saudi officials have arrived in Islamabad to execute ‘Road to Makkah’ project from May 21 (Sunday) when the first Haj flight will depart for Madina.

He was talking to media on the eve of a ceremony held in connection with the project along with the Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mahmood at the Islamabad International Airport. He said that it would be the third time when ‘Road to Makka’ facility was being provided at the Islamabad International Airport which would benefit over 26,000 intending pilgrims. “The Saudi team has arrived here an hour before to execute the project,” he said. All the immigration process and customs clearance which is performed at Jeddah and Madina airports would be completed at the Islamabad International Airport. Nawaf bin Al-Malki said that it would be his effort to start the project at Karachi and Lahore airports also from the next year.

“Credit of extending such excellent facility goes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also thanked Prime Minister Muhamamd Shehbaz Sharif for his support in continuation of the facility.Senator Talha Mahmood said that the Saudi ambassador and the authorities in Saudi Arabia would provide much better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims this year.

He said the Haj expenses have been brought down to 4000 dollars while the pilgrims would also not have to pay 720 Riyals as cost of sacrificial animals.He said that pilgrims departing in initial Haj flights for Madina, would return from Jeddah airport to the country.

An MoU in presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was signed between Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood and Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday.