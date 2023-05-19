Education board officials visit exams centres

Rawalpindi:Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawa­lpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres in the context of the 9th Annual Examination 2023 organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

After the visits, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan stated that the strict supervision of examination centres is being carried out on a daily basis. No compromise is being made to ensure transparency in examination arrangements. All inspection teams, Chairman Squad, Special Squad, Mobile Inspectors, and Vigilance Committees are present in the field.

All district officers are visiting examination centres in each district and tehsil of the Rawalpindi Division as part of their tours and sending their reports to the Board office. These reports are being used to improve the arrangements in the light of the findings. He further mentioned that question papers are being distributed at the designated time according to the data sheet, and in case of a delay of five or ten minutes in starting the exam in distant examination centres, additional time is given to the candidates.

On the instructions of the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all districts and tehsils are conducting tours of the examination centres in their respective areas and sub­mi­tting their reports to the Board office.

Controller of Examinations, Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres as well. He visited Government Shamla Islamic High School, Satellite Town and Government College, Asghar Mall.

The examination staff at the centres should fulfil their duties with utmost honesty and vigilance, and no candidate's rights should be compromised. Hardworking students should be given their rights based on merit and transparency.