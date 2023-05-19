Islamabad gets two more police stations

Islamabad:The Islamabad Police have taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing crime with the establishment of two new police stations, Sumbal and Humak. A formal notification has been issued to establish these new police stations, which will serve to better protect the general public by strategically dividing the existing police jurisdictions, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the establishment of the Sumbal police station has been made by dividing the areas of Police Station Golra and Sangjani. Similarly, the Humak police station has been established by dividing the areas of Police Station Sihala. This strategic division not only reduces the workload of the previous police stations but also strengthens the effectiveness of public safety measures and crime prevention efforts.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has consistently prioritized the safety and security of the federal capital's residents. Under his direction, the establishment of these new police stations further underscores the commitment of Islamabad capital police to serve the public and safeguard their lives and property.

The IGP said, “The names of both police stations have been chosen to reflect their historical significance”. Over the past year, boundaries of 10 police stations have been adjusted and the establishment of five new police stations have been made. Our primary objectives remain the prevention of crime, the maintenance of public order, and the enhancement of public services, he added.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the newly established police stations, recruitment efforts will be initiated within the Islamabad capital police to address the manpower requirements. This strategic approach will enable all matters to be effectively addressed and managed in accordance with the highest standards of law enforcement.