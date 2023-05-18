PILDAT cautions against use of military courts for civilians’ trial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has underscored the urgent need for resumption of a result-oriented political dialogue to finalize the date of holding general election on the same date in Pakistan.

The PILDAT insisted Constitution of Pakistan provides the only guarantee for a well-functioning Pakistan under rule of law and all political parties and institutions of the state must respect and adhere to the Constitution.

Reiterating its firmly-held position that the Armed Forces of Pakistan can and should have no role in Pakistan’s political process, PILDAT has also highlighted that their respect and integrity as a Constitutional entity must be upheld by all citizens.

“The sanctity of their role, under the Constitution, to defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, in aid of civil power when called upon to do so by the Federal government, deserves unwavering public respect,” it stated.

In the spirit to uphold Constitution, PILDAT also emphasized that any effort to pressurise any institution of the state, be that parliament, judiciary, or Election Commission of Pakistan, must be condemned in equal terms.

As an organisation of Pakistani citizens with firm belief in rule of law for all, PILDAT fully supports bringing to justice all perpetrators of instances instigated and carried out against the personnel and installations of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and other public and private properties on May 09.

While PILDAT supports a free and impartial investigation it has cautioned against the use of military courts for trying civilians.

Condemning the manner of arrest of the chairman PTI on May 09, PILDAT has also underscored the need for equal application of the rule of law against those responsible for unlawful use of force within the IHC premises while executing the arrest warrant which the Supreme Court has declared as ‘invalid and unlawful.’

Without wasting precious time plunging the country into further chaos, it is now the responsibility of the federal government and the PTI to urgently re-start the political dialogue to find a consensus-based date for holding free and fair general election to National and provincial assemblies on the same date, advised PILDAT.