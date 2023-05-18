PDMA unveils heat wave action plan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive heat wave action plan 2023 to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat in the province.

The plan has been designed, in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considering the adverse effects of climate change and rising temperatures, assigns clear roles and responsibilities to all stakeholders to ensure citizens’ health, safety, infrastructure and forest protection, said an official communique.

The heat wave action plan was developed in consultations with relevant stakeholders and analysis of past experiences of heat waves in the province.“It presents a range of response activities to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses and provides guidelines to follow in the event of unforeseen emergencies,” said the statement.

The plan emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures against heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) seasonal outlook, temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal in the upcoming two months.

With the anticipated rise in temperatures, the general public is advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, loss of consciousness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and headache.

To protect oneself from heat stroke and other heat-related ailments during heatwave period, the PDMA advised the masses to drink plenty of water, wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to allow better air circulation and reflect sunlight, limit direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, typically between 10 am and 4 pm.

“We have identified vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions, and have incorporated specific measures to protect these groups from the adverse effects of extreme heat,” said Director General PDMA Janat Gul Afridi.

“The effective implementation of this plan will significantly reduce the impact of heat waves in the province,” he said, adding, the helpline of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority 1700 is functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency.

PDMA urged all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the heat wave action plan and understand their respective roles and responsibilities to ensure a coordinated and effective response in the event of a heat wave emergency.