21 fined over tinted glasses vehicles

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets to 21 vehicles using tinted glasses here on Wednesday. Two vehicles were impounded due to lack of documentation. According to the CTP spokesman, in charge of Traffic Adiala Circle, conducted operations at different places of the circle and 21 vehicles were issued challan tickets for having black paper while two vehicles were impounded due to lack of documentation. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan warned that stern action would be taken against violators and they would be punished according to the law. The decision was taken by keeping in view the law & order situation. CTO further said, "A special campaign has also been launched to conduct a crackdown.” “Special squad has been constituted for ensuring traffic rules in the city.” “Zero tolerance policy will be tolerated and every effort is being made to maintain flow of traffic,” he added. —
