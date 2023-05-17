All miscreants to be tried under Army Act

ISLAMABAD: All the miscreants whether they are civilian, serving army personnel or retired persons who attacked GHQ, Corps Commander House, Lahore, military and Air Force property would face trial under Army Act, Pakistan Navy Act and Pakistan Air Force Act.

The accused will be allowed to hire a lawyer during his trial in the summary court established under the Army Act. The counsel for the accused would not be allowed to prolong the case through a Sessions Court, High Court or Supreme Court. The sentence under the Army Act is seven to 14 years. The military court concerned will get the sentence confirmed by the chief.

Meanwhile, the miscreants who vandalised the memorial of Captain Karnal Sher Khan in Lahore Cantonment have been arrested. According to the press release of ISPR, the persons who burnt down Jinnah House Lahore, attacked GHQ Rawalpindi, ISI Faisalabad Office, Miawali Airbase and sensitive installations in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi have been traced.

The sources said the persons who planned and directed attacks on civil and military institutions and burning down of Radio Pakistan Peshawar have been identified.

As Army troops have been called in big cities of the country under Article 245 of the Constitution, any person called by the officials at the military court would have to appear before the court.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial made it clear during the hearing on May 15 the situation in the country should get our attention too apart from law and the Constitution.