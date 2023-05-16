Ban on rallies in Lahore extended by 7 days

LAHORE: The Lahore city administration has extended ban on holding of rallies and public gatherings in the Punjab capital for seven more days.
The Home Department issued a notification in this regard, extending imposition of Section 144 in Lahore. It added that the ban had been imposed under Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance 2023. “Under Section 144, any kind of gatherings, protest, dharna, rally, procession would be restricted in Lahore for the next week,” the notification said.
