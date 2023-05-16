AIOU to close admissions on May 18

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced May 18 as the last date for new admissions for the second phase of semester spring 2023, however, the continuing students can enrol themselves till May 25 without late fee charges.

According to Allama Iqbal Open University Director of Admissions, Syed Zia ul Hussain Naqvi, the date of admissions will not be extended anymore, so the students are advised to avail of this opportunity to take admissions by May 18, otherwise, they will have to wait for the next semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Allama Iqbal Open University has offered Associate Degrees (BA/­B.Com), BS, B.Ed and Postgraduate Dipl­oma programmes in the second phase. Admission forms and prospectus of all these programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, according to the examination department, in the short period of four months from January to April 2023, the university issued 45,515 degrees, certificates and diplomas and verified 22,761 certificates and degrees.