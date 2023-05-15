Four terrorists held in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 25 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 25 suspected persons were interrogated and four alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists are members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh. The spokesman said that 520 grams explosives, one IED bomb, 2 rocket shells, 7 booster shells RPG, 4 detonators, one pistol, 6 bullets and cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to carry out subversive activities across the province and wanted to target important installations.