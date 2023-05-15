Role of regional ombudsman offices hailed

ABBOTTABAD: Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Sunday said that the opening of regional ombudsman offices in Hazara had helped to provide speedy justice to citizens.

Speaking at the regional office in Abbottabad, he said that since he assumed the post of provincial ombudsman, he realised that regional offices in other cities of the province needed to resolve the complaints of people of other areas, which is why offices were set up in Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, and Swat.

Syed Jamaluddin Shah said that opening of the Abbottabad regional office has greatly benefited the people of Hazara and people living there no longer have to go around the Peshawar Ombudsman Secretariat.

He said that hundreds of complaints had been received by the Abbottabad ombudsman office, out of which 45 complaints had been resolved by the officers of the Abbottabad office.

With the opening of the office, all the citizens of other districts of Hazara, including Mansehra, Haripur, Bitgram, Oghi, and other areas, can contact the Abbottabad office and apply for the provision of speedy justice.