Guatemalan newspaper closes over ‘criminal persecution’

GUATEMALA CITY: An investigative newspaper in Guatemala that published reports on government corruption announced on Friday it was closing due to “criminal persecution and economic pressure.”
In March, a judge opened an investigation into journalists and columnists working for El Periodico. The newspaper´s founder, Jose Ruben Zamora, who has won several international press awards for his paper´s investigative journalism, was arrested last year and accused of money laundering and blackmail.
In March, a judge also opened a criminal proceeding against Zamora for conspiracy to obstruct justice. “With great sadness, we are forced to end the daily edition of El Periodico,” the newspaper said in a statement. “El Periodico will cease publishing any news on May 15,” the founder´s son Ramon Zamora told AFP. It was already forced to end its printed version last November.
LOS ANGELES: A YouTuber pilot who bailed out midair and deliberately sent his plane crashing into the ground to...
YEREVAN: Fresh border clashes erupted on Friday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, a day after...
EL PASO, United States: The United States bolted tough new immigration policies into place on Friday, setting up an...
BANGKOK: Thai political parties made a last raucous push for votes at campaign rallies on Friday ahead of an election...
SITTWE, Myanmar: Tropical Cyclone Mocha has intensified to become “very dangerous”, the World Meteorological...
GENEVA: Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, the UN said on Friday,...