Air University organises game developers conference

Islamabad:The Department of Computer Games Development (CGD) at Air University, holding a unique and first-ever Pakistan Game Developers Conference (PGDC-2023), today (Tuesday) here at main campus in Islamabad from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, says a press release.

The conference aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia in animation, gaming and graphics, providing attendees with a distinctive opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the gaming industry while networking with professionals and enthusiasts.

Being a pioneer to introduce formal degree program at bachelor and master levels in computer games development in Pakistan, Air University takes the lead to arrange a 1st game developers conference in the country. The idea was taken from successful academia-industry models of advanced countries. The industry experts anticipated that with a compound annual growth rate of 12.9%, the gaming industry is likely to generate $249.32 billion in 2023 and up to $583.69 billion in 2030.

PGDC-2023 will bring together renowned gaming experts, technical professionals, students, gaming industry representatives, and government officials from all over Pakistan to share their knowledge and expertise of the gaming domain. The event will feature special talks by experts in the gaming industry, technical talks, and workshops by leading professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the gaming projects and knowledge of emerging technologies from workshop, making it an enriching and informative experience for all. Air University’s Department of CGD is committed to provide a platform for the gaming industry’s growth and development in the country. This conference is a testament to vision and mission of University and a commitment to promote industry-academia collaboration through innovative ideas.